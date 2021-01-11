TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.02.

FTI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

