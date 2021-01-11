TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.02.
FTI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
