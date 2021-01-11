TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $2.00. TDH shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

TDH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

