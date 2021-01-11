Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

