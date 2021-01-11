Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NYSE TMHC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
