Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.76

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.76 and last traded at $193.64, with a volume of 4356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

