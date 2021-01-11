Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of SKT opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

