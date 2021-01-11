Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.10.

TSE TVE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.40. 551,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,776. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

