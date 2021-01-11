Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.06. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.54. 737,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,938. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

