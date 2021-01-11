Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.24 Million

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report sales of $952.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.63 million to $956.30 million. Synopsys reported sales of $834.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.43. 533,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.16. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $264.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.