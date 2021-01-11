SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $3.28 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00010215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $416.75 million and approximately $478.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00325798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.74 or 0.03604470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 182,318,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

