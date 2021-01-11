Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.14

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.