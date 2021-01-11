Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.84. 29,739,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,898,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $731.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

