Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.98. 99,036,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

