Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

