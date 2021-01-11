Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.14. 3,357,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.