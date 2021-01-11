Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

