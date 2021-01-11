Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 651,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,064 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

