Stratis Price Tops $0.51 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Stratis has a market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002492 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021118 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.