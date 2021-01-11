Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) & Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Head to Head Comparison

Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Strasbaugh and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A Manitex International -7.08% -0.40% -0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strasbaugh and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manitex International $224.78 million 0.49 -$8.49 million $0.15 37.27

Strasbaugh has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Strasbaugh and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Summary

Manitex International beats Strasbaugh on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. Further, it offers mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets; and repair services, as well as supplies repair parts for various medium to heavy duty construction equipment; and rents equipment. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Bridgeview, Illinois.

