STRAKS Trading Up 55.8% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $51,922.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.21 or 0.03080346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00394877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.01356859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00552516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00462802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020668 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

