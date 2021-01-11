STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.00 on Friday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

