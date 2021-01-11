Stolper Co Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,567. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.