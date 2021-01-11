Stolper Co Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stolper Co cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 195.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

