Stolper Co Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stolper Co lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises 1.6% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.06. 7,143,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,889,921. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

