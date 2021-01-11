Stolper Co Sells 9,865 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Total were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TOT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

