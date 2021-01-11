Stolper Co Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 524,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 330,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.