Stolper Co Invests $3.97 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,738. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

