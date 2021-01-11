Stolper Co Acquires 380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,120. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.