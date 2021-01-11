STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €26.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.87 ($38.67).

EPA STM opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

