Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. CIBC upped their price target on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

