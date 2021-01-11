Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRBZF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.