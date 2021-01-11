State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 720 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

ODFL stock opened at $205.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average of $192.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

