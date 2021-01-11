State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,872 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Man Group plc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 478.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 124.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

