State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,167 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

EXPD opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

