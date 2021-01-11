State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,592 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $334.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.