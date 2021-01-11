State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,779,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

