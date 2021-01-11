State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in UDR by 19.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 26.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in UDR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.