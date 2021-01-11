State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.10 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

