State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,396 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

MNST opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.