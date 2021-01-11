State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $139.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.