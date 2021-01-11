Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

