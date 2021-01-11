StarDEX Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. StarDEX has a total market cap of $243,921.82 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,613,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

