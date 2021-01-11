StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.