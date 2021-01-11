S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 63,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

STBA stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

