SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$4.54 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.52.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

