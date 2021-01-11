Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.24. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $6,097,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

