Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 45.8% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Spiking has a total market cap of $151,162.45 and $45.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last week, Spiking has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.