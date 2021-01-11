SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. 1,132,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,295. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.