SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 689.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.79 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

