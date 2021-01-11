SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 404,757 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 492.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.