Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New $0.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

